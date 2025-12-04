London’s history revisited: the incredible St. Bart’s Hospital restoration

The City of London is where London began – founded by the Romans as Londinium around 47 AD, it’s the oldest part of the capital. It is a place where history is made; where Shakespeare lived and worked, where the London Stock Exchange took root, shaping global finance.

And with more than 600 listed buildings, 28 conservation areas, 48 scheduled ancient monuments and four historic parks and gardens, the Square Mile’s heritage is celebrated and championed by the City of London Corporation.

A 900-year legacy

The re-opening and renovation of St Bartholomew’s Hospital in West Smithfield is one example of the Square Mile’s rich heritage.

Founded as a teaching hospital in the 12th Century, St Barts has evolved and changed over its lifetime, most notably from its overhaul by renowned architect James Gibbs in the 1730s.

For 900 years, the site’s clinical use has endured, with the North Wing the oldest surviving part of Gibbs’ redesigns completed in 1732. It forms a grand centrepiece set around the central courtyard, with the later East and West wings built for clinical use remaining as such today.

Two of the key features of the North Wing are the Great Hall, with its grand proportions and intricate gilded ceiling, and the Hogarth Stair, named after the murals of ‘The Good Samaritan’ and ‘The Pool of Bethesda’ painted by William Hogarth around the grand staircase in 1736.

City of London planning officers have been working collaboratively with the Barts Heritage project team to repair and revive the North Wing of St Bartholomew’s Hospital, which has now reopened to the public.

Details of the conservation works

Following extensive restoration works, funded by the National Lottery Heritage fund and the City Corporation’s own Community Infrastructure Levy Neighbourhood Fund, the North Wing is now once again the historic jewel at the heart of a busy, working hospital, splendidly revived and reimagined into an events venue, museum and archive, allowing free access, open 10am to 4pm every Monday and Tuesday and on the first Sunday of every month, with no booking required.

The works entailed the painstaking restoration of the Great Hall, Hogarth Stair and its paintings. Throughout, harmful modern alterations were removed to restore the building’s historic character.

In particular, the removal of modern alterations to the main stair has allowed the open volume of the 19th century arrangement to be reintroduced. Externally, over 160 windows were painstakingly refurbished, along with work on the roof.

Throughout the restoration, the Barts Heritage team supported tours of the building works, allowing visitors to access the Hall and see conservation taking place in real time.

The scheme is an exemplar of conservation best practice, married with modern accessibility, reimagining a space that delivers an improved, inclusive cultural offer for visitors.

St Bart’s is one shining example of how the City Corporation is helping to preserve and invest our unique heritage in London’s historical fabric. Just next door, the new London Museum will open in 2026 at West Smithfield, restoring these historic buildings and creating a new cultural quarter alongside the Barbican Centre, Europe’s largest arts venue.

