Goldman Sach's London employees to return to the office by 21 June

Goldman Sachs employees in the UK will return to the office by 21 June, in line with the government’s easing of lockdown that should see the UK largely restriction-free.

In an internal memo circulated among staff, and seen by City A.M., chief executive David Solomon said: “We know from experience that our culture of collaboration, innovation and apprenticeship thrives when our people come together.”

US-based employees will be expected to return to the office at week earlier, by 14 June.

Goldman Sachs has nearly 40,000 employees around the world, roughly 6,000 of which work in London.

Solomon has been vocally anti-working from home, even describing home working as an “aberration”.

The memo made little mention of flexible or hybid working, however Solomon said those “unable” to return to the office, in accordance with their office’s and division’s return to office framework, should discuss the situation with their manager.

The boss said the investment bank would also “consider the potential for rotational schedules, where applicable, as we manage capacity in our offices and progressively return.”

The jury is still out on when many City firms will return to the office post-lockdown, and how often staff will be expected to be in the office.

Many large City firms like PwC and Linklaters have said they will grant staff more flexibility to work remotely for part of the week, however, they still consider the office and staff face-to-face time a core part their business.

Others, like Goldman Sachs, have been less enthused by the idea of flexible working.