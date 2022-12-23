Londoners warned: Only travel if necessary as transport shut down by strikes and Christmas

Londoners have been warned to travel only if necessary as the railways and tube network shut down for Christmas amidst ongoing rail strikes. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Londoners have been warned to travel only if necessary as the railways and tube network shut down for Christmas amidst ongoing rail strikes.

Network Rail reminded customers services will finish “very early” on Christmas Eve, with Avanti West Coast’s trains from Euston leaving much earlier than usual due to the Network Rail strikes.

Members of the union RMT working at Network Rail will down tools from 6pm tomorrow to 6am on 27 December after they rejected a nine per cent pay increase.

The latest departures to the likes of Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester have been scheduled for 12.22pm, 1.08pm and 12.48pm respectively.

Strike action on 24 Dec (Christmas Eve) means last trains will depart much earlier than usual.



Services below are currently our last departures – exact timings may change slightly as the timetable is published.



Trains are expected to be extremely busy, only travel if necessary. pic.twitter.com/PqTV39hgB5 — Avanti West Coast (@AvantiWestCoast) December 16, 2022

While LNER trains from King’s Cross to Leeds, York and Edinburgh will depart at 12.03pm, 11.06m and 11am.

Tomorrow, the LAST trains to depart are:



12:03 King's Cross – Leeds

11:06 King's Cross – York

11:00 King's Cross – Newcastle/Edinburgh

09:45 Leeds – King's Cross

10:32 York – King's Cross

09:30 Newcastle – King's Cross

08:00 Edinburgh – King's Cross



ℹ️https://t.co/OmFNCx20Bz pic.twitter.com/7XMiVkXaGz — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) December 23, 2022

Transport for London (TfL) has urged commuters to check before they travel on Christmas Eve, as different tube lines will shut down at different times.

Those travelling on the Elizabeth line will need to complete their trips by 2pm while passengers on the Bakerloo line between Queen’s Park and Harrow & Wealdstone will not be able to travel past 3pm due to strike action.

The disruption – which will delay planned engineering works – will also hit the Bakerloo line as it shares part of the track with Network Rail.

On the District line, there will be no services between Earls Court and Kensington Olympia from 8pm while trains between Parsons Green and Wimbledon as well as Turnham Green and Richmond will stop after 3pm.

Services on the London Overground will cease between 11am and 1pm.

Buses will operate a normal Saturday service, but will not run through the night.

People – who might rely more on cabs or ride hailing services – have also been urged to plan their trips carefully, avoiding unbooked minicabs.

We're working with @TfL & @CityPolice to help you stay safe when travelling at night this festive season 🎄



Find out how to plan your journey and avoid the dangers of unbooked minicabs 🚕 https://t.co/ErSSzJzdfa — Met Contact Centre (@MetCC) December 22, 2022