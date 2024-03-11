London Waterloo could look very different if new masterplan goes ahead

Lambeth Council and Network Rail have joined forces with many partners to develop an ambitious long-term plan for the future development of London Waterloo station and the surrounding Waterloo and South Bank area.

Long term plans to transform Waterloo Station have been unveiled today, in fresh efforts to improve connections with South Bank and the rest of the capital.

A new plan backed by Lambeth Council and Network Rail has been put forward which includes the opening of new restaurants and stores, alongside more green space.

Lord Peter Hendy, chair of Network Rail, wants the busy train station to undergo a similar transformation to that of London Bridge or King Cross.

He said: “We are delighted to be working with Lambeth Council on an exciting long-term plan to transform London Waterloo station.

“London Waterloo is iconic, and one of the busiest stations in the country, and it is imperative this station continues to evolve to ensure it is a world class transport hub and meets the needs of the millions of passengers that use the station each year, today and into the future.”

He added: “This a significant but first step towards realising this ambition, and there is a great deal of work to do to progress this forward and find funding.”

Artist’s impression of a potential future Northern Concourse

Grimshaw Architects, who designed the international wing of station once used by Eurostar, have designed the master plan and want to get rid of the pedestrian barriers within the station.

Overall, it has been proposed to build or enhance 20 new entrants in the station and 33,600 sq ft of new ground floor uses.

Lambeth Council leader, Cllr Claire Holland, added: “Waterloo and South Bank is hugely important to Lambeth’s economy and culture and is the gateway to millions of visitors’ journeys every year.

“The area is home to leading educational, cultural, and healthcare institutions as well as exciting start-ups at the forefront of the medical tech, digital, and the green economy.”

London Waterloo station is the third busiest transport hub in the country with 57.8m entries and exits last year and is a major gateway into the City, as well as to the Waterloo and South Bank area.