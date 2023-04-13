“Do not travel to Waterloo today,” rail network tells commuters after signalling debacle

Waterloo Station, London (Wikipedia/Creative Commons Attribution Share-alike license 2.0/David Martin / Waterloo station: concourse gallery development / CC BY-SA 2.0)

Waterloo station is all but closed this morning due to a signalling error.

South Western Railways, the commuter rail network which operates services in and out of the station, has this morning urged passengers not to travel to the station.

Only a limited service will run and the network has issued a “do not travel” notice.

The near-closure will cause chaos this morning on what is usually the busiest day of the week for commuters.

Disruption is expected until at least the end of the day, with Waterloo commuters forced to find other ways to work.

Peter Williams, SWR’s Customer and Commercial Director, said: “We are very sorry for the disruption this morning. Due to a major signalling problem, which is still under investigation, we are advising customers not to attempt to travel to or from London Waterloo this morning.

“Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day, with significantly fewer services able to run on a very limited number of lines. While the problem is in the Waterloo area we do expect the wider network to be affected as trains and their crews will be displaced.

“If you are travelling on the wider network please check before you travel using a journey planner. Once again we’re sorry for the disruption.”