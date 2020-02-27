Half of London Waterloo station to be closed this weekend

Half of London Waterloo station will be closed for the whole of this weekend as South Western Railway carries out major track maintenance and renewal work on the lines.

Some lines between Waterloo and Clapham Junction will be closed, with a reduced service running in and out of the former.

Read more: South Western Railway to compensate passengers hit by December’s strikes

South Western warned that most services will run to alternative timetables, with many train services in and out of Waterloo making additional stops or using alternative routes with longer journeys.

In addition, many trains will leave Waterloo from different platforms to their usual ones.

All lines in the Wimbledon area will also be closed, with replacement bus services will run on routes passing through this area.

There will be reduced service at Clapham Junction, with South Western services only calling at platforms three to six throughout the weekend.

Sign up to City A.M.’s Midday Update newsletter, delivered to your inbox every lunchtime

Berrylands station will have no service, with customers asked to use local bus services instead.

Network Rail also said that there will be no services on the East Coast main line out of King’s Cross, further adding to the disruption.

No trains will be able to call at the station all weekend while the network operator continues with its £1.2bn programme of upgrades across the line.

Ed Akers, Principal Programme Sponsor for Network Rail, said: “We know that there have been numerous changes to services to and from London this year and we apologise for any inconvenience which this has caused.

Read more: ‘Enough is enough’: Two thirds of South Western Railway passengers fed up with fares

“This work will now not impact on services until June and I would like to thank passengers for their continued patience whilst we work on the upgrade, which will bring huge benefits to passengers when completed.”

A spokesperson for train operators along the route urged passengers “to follow the travel advice issued and not to travel to or from London this weekend on these routes”.