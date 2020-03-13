Coronavirus: Jubilee Line Tube driver tests positive

A Tube driver on London Underground’s Jubilee Line has tested positive for coronavirus, Transport for London (TfL) confirmed today.

It is the first case of coronavirus to be reported among London Underground workers.

Transport for London (TfL) said the affected Tube driver is now self-isolating.

A TfL spokesperson said: “A train driver on the Jubilee line has tested positive for Covid-19.

“They are receiving support from health services and are self-isolating. Their duties mean they were not working in a customer facing area,” they said, adding:

The safety of our staff and customers is our top priority and we are taking all necessary precautions. The areas where the driver worked are being cleaned, including the depot and the trains, in line with guidance from Public Health England with whom we are working closely.

So far the UK has not moved to shut down the London Underground network to stem the spread of coronavirus.

TfL stressed there “won’t be an effect” on London Underground passengers because cleaning is taking place in a Tube depot.

The Tube coronavirus case came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday warned 10,000 Brits may be infected with Covid-19 but remain undiagnosed.

So far the UK has recorded 590 coronavirus infections, and 10 deaths. The biggest jump in cases came yesterday with 134 new infections.

Khan warns against Tube shutdown

Sadiq Khan, who introduced the Night Tube in 2016, has said the London Underground should remain open during the UK coronavirus outbreak

London mayor Sadiq Khan yesterday warned closing schools and shutting the Tube could increase the spread of the disease.

Speaking on LBC, Khan said: “You could inadvertently make matters worse by taking measures such as closing down schools. If you stop the Tubes and the buses running, people will take different steps.

“They may start driving in central London or start doing other things that will spread the virus. If you cancel sporting events and you go and watch it in the pub, you’re more likely if there’s someone with coronavirus in a pub to catch it than if there’s 70,000 people.”

The number of Tube passengers has fallen during the UK coronavirus outbreak so far.

London Underground journeys have slipped 1.6 per cent over the past four weeks, compared to the same period a year ago. And trips over the last 12 weeks are one per cent down on the same period in 2019.

TfL told City A.M. the fall in Tube passengers was down to more people working from home.

“The overwhelming majority of Londoners are using our services as normal in line with the Public Health England advice that there is no specific concern about public transport,” the spokesperson said.

But they admitted seeing a “small reduction” in travel. The spokesperson added: “This may reflect some of the pre-emptive action taken by some employers around coronavirus.”

Hunt criticises UK coronavirus measures

Jeremy Hunt took on Boris Johnson for the Tory leadership over the summer

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt today criticised the Prime Minister’s UK coronavirus measures. He questioned whether they go far enough to tackle the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Calling the government’s decision not to cancel public events “concerning”, Hunt warned UK coronavirus cases could resemble Italy in four weeks.

“You would have thought that every single thing we do in that four weeks would be designed to slow the spread of people catching the virus,” he told the BBC.

Compared to the UK’s count of 590 infections, Italy now has 12,462 and 827 deaths.



UK public health advice for those exhibiting mild symptoms like a fever and persistent cough is to self-isolate for seven days.

The fallout from coronavirus led the FTSE 100 to crash almost 11 per cent yesterday in its worst fall since 1987. It has posted a muted recovery today.