London Tech Week day 1: why the world comes to London

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 9: British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer (L) takes part in a panel discussion with Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, at London Tech Week on June 9, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Attracting the world’s leading tech companies including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and NVIDIA shows the importance of the UK as a centre for AI innovation. This year the UK tech sector has reached a combined market value of $1.2 trillion which firms up its place as the number one centre in Europe.

With speakers from Keir Starmer to Jensen Huang, London Tech Week demonstrates the convening power of the capital, says Russ Shaw

London Tech Week 2025 is officially underway, with over 30,000 attendees from 125 countries descending on the capital for a week of big ideas, ambitious founders and frontier technologies.

As investors, policymakers and global tech leaders gather in the capital, London is once again proving its unrivalled power to convene the most important conversations shaping the global innovation economy.

Day one saw a heavyweight speaker line-up that included the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Microsoft UK CEO Darren Hardman and Atomico’s Niklas Zennström – reinforcing London’s status as a centre of influence, not just activity.

With the biggest names all gathering in the capital, one thing is clear: London isn’t following the world’s lead. It’s setting the pace.

Where tech, policy and diplomacy meet

At kick-off on the Main stage at Olympia, Prime Minister Keir Starmer used his first major tech sector address to signal that the UK would be “backing British innovation all the way”.

Unveiling new AI-focused fellowships and a National Data Library, he declared the UK would be “backing British innovation all the way.” The new programme, TechFirst, will inject £187m to expand access to digital and AI skills for millions — a signal of intent as the UK positions itself at the forefront of the AI era.

Jensen Huang, CEO of the world’s most valuable company, NVIDIA, praised the UK’s “extraordinary research culture” and world-class universities, calling London “a global capital for AI innovation”. His remarks made clear: admiration is turning into action, as the UK becomes a key player in what Huang called “the Age of AI”.

With the UK’s tech ecosystem now valued at $785bn — up 11x in a decade — London Tech Week isn’t just a talking shop. It’s a critical forum where ideas become policies and ambition becomes vision.

Inclusion as innovation infrastructure

Diversity has long been one of London’s defining strengths — not just a feature of the city, but a foundation of its innovation economy.

At today’s Tech London Advocates Tech for Disability fringe event, start-ups and advocates showcased accessible technologies built to serve everyone — a powerful reminder that inclusion isn’t just a moral imperative, but a strategic advantage.

New research from London & Partners revealed that 87 per cent of tech leaders believe inclusive hiring will be essential to innovation and profitability in the next three years. Nearly half cited London’s diverse talent pool as a key factor in their company’s success, while 43 per cent said it gives them an edge in attracting global talent.

London isn’t just building breakthrough technologies — it’s building them for everyone.

London’s moment on the global stage

London continues to lead from the front in the global innovation race. With 163 unicorns — 90 per cent scaling in the UK — the capital remains a magnet for ambition, investment, and ingenuity.

This summer, London has taken centre stage. From the global debut of SXSW London — visited by His Majesty the King — to Climate Action Week, the city is emerging as a cultural-tech powerhouse where creative energy meets deep tech.

London Tech Week 2025 is the cornerstone of a wider European tech season, drawing founders, investors, and policymakers from around the world. London is already home to one in 10 of Europe’s tech professionals and leads the continent in AI, cybersecurity and fintech.

But now is no time to rest on our laurels. With the talent, capital — including over £18bn of Apple investment over five years — and diversity to drive the next wave of growth, the UK must seize this momentum.

The opportunity is here. The world is watching. Let’s ensure London remains the city where the future gets built.

Russ Shaw CBE is the founder of Tech London Advocates & Global Tech Advocates