London Stock Exchange Group boosts dividend amid booming profits and rising revenues

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) enjoyed strong revenue growth across all divisions last year, with a 6.1 per cent boost in overall income.

It has topped £6.81bn for income, and is on course to achieve its 5-7 per cent growth target between 2020-23.

The company’s adjusted operating profit soared 8.5 per cent to £2.51bn reflecting strong top-line growth and good cost control, with adjusted EBITDA rising 8.3 per cent to £3.28bn.

Following the strong headline figures, LSEG has proposed a final dividend of 70 pence per share.

This is a 27 per cent increase in full year dividend to 95 pence per share – reflecting the firm’s confidence in its performance and overall outlook.

The results cap off an encouraging first year for LSEG, following its acquisition of Refinitiv and its announced takeover of both portfolio service Quartile and technology firm Tora.

LSEG believes it is well positioned as a global financial market infrastructure and data company, and to deliver its growth strategy with a more efficient business.

It has managed to complete its long-term debt refinancing completed in the first half of 2021 – secured at historically low rates – with average cost of debt of 1.6 per cent.

Chief executive David Schwimmer said: “”We are in a strong financial position, with a business model based on high-quality, recurring revenues that generates considerable and predictable cashflows. We have brought our leverage to within our target range a year ahead of schedule and will continue with disciplined deployment of capital to create further shareholder value. We remain focused on our strategic priorities for the benefit of our customers and our shareholders.”

LSEG is also closely monitoring the impact of the conflict in Ukraine and is engaging with regulators and authorities on all relevant sanctions.

Its operations in Russia and Ukraine account for less than one per cent of total income.