ASOS to debut on main market of London Stock Exchange

Online fashion retailer ASOS will make its debut on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning.

In a confirmatory note yesterday, the retailer said its ordinary shares would be admitted to trading on the main market of the LSE.

Monday was the retailer’s last day of trading on AIM, with shares delisted with effect from 7am on Tuesday.

Speaking last month following news of the move, ASOS chief operating officer, Matthew Dunn, said he felt “from a governance perspective that we were ready.”

The company also had to make the move within a certain time frame to have audited results.

ASOS is on the hunt for a new chief executive following the departure of Nick Beighton after a profit warning.

“I think it’s also helpful that it’s one less thing for the new chief executive to do,” Dunn told reporters last month.

“We got it off his plate, and it is generally a responsibility that works heavily on the CFO and COO, too. We could have done it before now, but it’s one of those things where if we haven’t done it before then we should get it done at the right time of being able to do it.”

The retailer listed on the Alternative Investment Market in 2001 and has been one of its largest companies.