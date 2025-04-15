London Stansted – The gateway to more possibilities

Many of us may currently be enjoying an Easter family holiday on a sunny beach, catching up with family or friends overseas, hitting the ski slopes one last time or sightseeing on a city break.

Travel unlocks so many possibilities, whether that’s connecting with family and friends or seeing more of the world. And one of the great trends of recent times is that travel has become increasingly more accessible and affordable – something we pride ourselves in providing at London Stansted.

Running an airport, one of the things I also love to see is how many people from around the world choose the UK as the place to do all the activities we enjoy when we travel abroad.

Britain’s tourism offer is one of its greatest assets, and for generations, visitors have been drawn to these shores in their millions. Our global appeal appears to be stronger than ever.

The latest forecasts from Visit Britain indicate overseas visitor numbers in 2024 are estimated to be 41.2 million – the highest number to ever be recorded – and a 9% increase on 2023.

That resulted in a record £31.5bn being spent by tourists last year. Visit Britain estimates 2025 will once again be a record-breaker for inbound tourism, with visitor numbers growing further to 43.4m and an extra £2.2bn spent. With around three quarters of international visitors arriving by air, it underlines how critical inbound tourism is as a source of jobs and economic activity, and why we should continue to promote “brand Britain” in all four corners of the world.

The tourism sector is the UK’s third largest service export, and airports are vital cogs in maintaining and enhancing the country’s international connectivity.

London Stansted connects to more than 200 destinations, with the most direct European connections of any airport in the UK, so we play a pivotal role in welcoming visitors to the UK, seeing close up the huge benefits and happiness that convenient and affordable access to London and the east of England brings to so many people from around the world.

On any given day you can walk through Stansted’s arrivals hall and you will see a mix of excited tourists about the complete their journey to London and all our capital city has to offer, relatives on-hand to welcome family to the UK, or backpackers arriving to head to Cambridge for the next leg of a European tour.

One of the fastest-growing and most valued segments of inbound travel is those visiting friends and relatives. We all saw during the pandemic the impact of severe travel restrictions and the inability to visit family and friends overseas, so with up to 40% of Stansted’s passengers resident overseas, we have seen the number of trips to visit loved ones in the UK in high demand and continuing to grow at pace.

This is all possible thanks to our extensive and growing route network, particularly across Europe. At Stansted, we serve not just capital cities and major hubs, but a wide range of smaller town and cities across the continent, including many only served directly by Stansted. This means millions of people who might not otherwise find an affordable way to visit London, and the wider UK, are able to do so through our connectivity.

This direct access and convenience continue when visitors arrive at Stansted, with the train station directly below international arrivals and services to London and Cambridge just a few minutes’ walk away.

Tourism is a globally competitive industry, and visitors have a lot of choice, but Britain always ranks highly for its history and heritage, and contemporary culture, sport and outstanding natural beauty, with much of this right on the doorstep of Stansted.

To maximise our contribution, we are investing record sums in our infrastructure, with work now underway on a £1.1bn programme to transform the terminal and airport facilities over the next five years, unlocking Stansted’s growth potential and helping attract more services to more destinations.

We are confident this significant investment will help inspire even more travellers from around the world to choose Stansted as their gateway to London, to explore all the city has to offer or seek out and visit other parts of the UK for the first time

They may be looking to take in a West End show, soak up the atmosphere of premier league match, enjoy a leisurely punt on the river in Cambridge or sample Tiptree’s finest jams in Essex. The possibilities are endless.

We’re proud of the role we play in providing convenient and affordable access to the UK for millions of people from around the globe. As Britain prepares to welcome a record breaking number of visitors this year, London Stansted stands ready to make it as easy as possible for them to get here and have an unforgettable experience.