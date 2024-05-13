London Stansted has busiest month ever as airlines brace for summer getaway

London Stansted Airport has reported its busiest month of passenger traffic ever as the summer season kicks off.

London Stansted Airport has reported its busiest month of passenger traffic ever as the summer season kicks off.

The summer schedule for the aviation industry, defined by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), typically begins on the last Sunday of March and ends in October.

Stansted welcomed 2.48m passengers through April, beating a previous pre-pandemic high by 90,000 and at an increase of 5.5 per cent year-on-year.

It brings the hub’s 12 month total to 28.64m, up 10 per cent on the prior year.

Gareth Powell, London Stansted’s Managing Director, said: “April was another very strong month for London Stansted with both passenger and cargo numbers hitting new highs, thanks to our extensive passenger route network, the efficiency and simplicity of the airport’s operation and the global connectivity provided by our cargo carriers.

“The Easter holidays at the start of the month were particularly busy, but thanks to the dedication and teamwork shown by colleagues right across the airport, we were able to deliver a smooth airport journey for our passengers.

Stansted’s cargo operation, which provides London and East of England businesses with access to Europe, the US and the Middle East, also reached record levels.

More than 27,000 tonnes of freight was transported through the airport in April, a signal of the health of the so-called Golden Triangle, which is home to companies including Google, GSK, Microsoft and Raytheon.

“In addition to our passenger services, the record volumes of freight passing through Stansted is yet another indication of the vital role the airport plays in supporting the economic success of the region we serve.

“The freight and mail operations here not only support the next day delivery service so many of us now take for granted when shopping, but it also enables businesses from London to Cambridge, and right across the East of England, to serve international markets and increase global trade, generate new business and create more jobs via the convenience of a major international airport at the heart of the region.”

Harriet Fear MBE, Director at Cambridge&, said: “London Stansted is widely recognised as being crucially important to the economic success of the East of England through its extensive and growing passenger operation. The record-breaking freight figures demonstrate that it also plays a key role in the movement of goods and products across the world.

“With Stansted on Cambridge’s doorstep, businesses in the Greater Cambridge ecosystem are able to quickly and conveniently connect to markets across Europe and the Middle East directly for passenger travel and from a freight perspective also to the US and Asia, meaning truly global connectivity.”