London Southend Airport set for Christmas chaos

London Southend Airport is set to grind to a halt over the Christmas period after workers voted to strike today.

Members of GMB voted to strike in retaliation for the airport’s owner – Stobart Aviation – refusing to recognise the union for the purpose of collective bargaining.

Read more: Number of UK strikes up by 45 per cent in the last year

Union members are also disgruntled at management for not providing sufficient protective clothing and training.

Complaints were also made about changes to their contracts and what they are paid compared to staff in other local airports.

Baggage handling, security, aircraft dispatch and flight operations will walk off the job if no resolution is reached.

A Southend spokesman said: “London Southend Airport has a comprehensive action plan in place to ensure that this suggested action from GMB does not impact on our passengers’ well-earned Christmas breaks.”

Union officials have asked to meet with people from the airport next week in talks mediated by the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas).

However, Stobart Aviation has not yet agreed to attend the talks.

Read more: Passenger growth at Southend Airport helps Stobart Group make ‘considerable progress’

GMB regional organiser Gary Pearce said: “Stobart Aviation and Stobart Aviation Services failure to accept GMB members request to formally recognise their Union for the purpose of collective bargaining and all related matters has left our members with no alternative other than to take strike action over the Christmas holiday.

“Both Stobart Aviation Services and Stobart Aviation can prevent the travel chaos at Southend Airport by simply agreeing to provide GMB with a formal agreement.”