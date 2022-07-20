Refuellers suspend strike at Heathrow following improved offer

Refullers working for Aviation Fuel Services have called off the three-day strike planned at Heathrow.

Members of the union Unite working as refuellers for Aviation Fuel Services (AFS) have suspended their planned strike action at Heathrow following last-minute negotiations.

Unite, which had planned a three-day walkout starting tomorrow, said AFS made a “sustainably improved offer.”

The proposal will now be voted on by Unite members.

“Unite has consistently said that AFS was capable of making an offer more likely to meet members’ expectations,” said Unite regional officer Kevin Hall.

“Following the assistance of Acas an improved offer was made.”

The strike would have impacted legacy carriers such as as KLM, Emirates and Virgin as AFS was responsible for the refuelling of non-British Airways’ (BA) traffic at the west-London hub.

“Aviation Fuel Services (AFS) has informed us that there will be no industrial action at Heathrow Airport from 21 until 24 July and for this reason, disruption to our customers’ journeys will be avoided,” said a Virgin spokesperson.