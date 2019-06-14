London Metal Exchange introduces alcohol ban on trading floor

Staff working on the trading floor, or the “Ring”, will be banned from being under the influence of alcohol while at work. Traders set global prices for metals at the 142-year-old exchange.
Read more: London Metal Exchange boss steps down The move comes after the exchange introduced a code of conduct in April to crack down on harassment and “threatening, humiliating or disruptive behaviour”.
“The LME appreciates the high standards upheld by its Members, and has formalised the general position that Ring-based personnel should not consume any alcohol prior to conducting business.”
LME’s decision follows similar steps taken at Lloyd’s of London.
Last month Lloyd’s of London announced that staff under the influence of alcohol at work could face disciplinary action.
The announcement followed reports of bullying and sexual harassment at the 330-year-old insurance market.