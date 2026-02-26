London mayor gives green light for pedestrianised Oxford Street

CGI of a pedestrianised Oxford Street (Image: Transport for London (TfL))

Sadiq Khan has signed off proposals to pedestrianise Oxford Street, ordering London’s transport authority to begin plans to remove traffic in a major shake-up the nation’s most popular shopping area.

The London Mayor gave his approval to the plans on Thursday, claiming the “bold” proposal will transform the high street into a “world-leading” shopping and leisure hub.

The plans had been backed by more than 6,600 businesses in a formal consultation and at least two thirds of stores saw higher sales during a test-run in September.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I am delighted to be moving forward with my bold vision to transform Oxford Street into a world-leading urban space for shopping, leisure and outdoor events.

“Following TfL’s detailed consultation, I’ve today made the decision to move ahead with these exciting changes to the nation’s high street. We will outline more details in the coming days, as we continue building a better, more prosperous London for everyone.”

Khan’s approval for the plan follows a consultation carried out by Transport for London (TfL) between November and January, which it said saw general support for the proposals – though the 2,700 respondents were not asked directly for their views for or against the pedestrianisation.

General support for the plans was expressed by 35 per cent of those consulted, TfL says, while 25 per cent were in opposition to the proposals.

Concerns around access for older and disabled people, as well as fears the plans would increase traffic in the surrounding area, were among the objections raised.

Labour-led Westminster City Council has previously raised concerns about the feasibility of the pedestrianisation and claimed it was only given a day’s notice of the September trial.

Cllr Adam Hug, leader of the council, said: “Westminster Council’s view on Oxford Street pedestrianisation is a matter of longstanding public record. Our role now is to ensure that the Mayor’s Oxford Street Transformation is made to work for local communities, as well as for London.

“We will continue work pragmatically with the Mayor’s team to ensure a bright future for the nation’s high street as well as for our residential communities and businesses.”

The plans will see vehicles banned from a 0.7-mile stretch of the high street between Oxford Circus and Marble Arch.

Retailers back the plans

The September pilot saw surging footfall, with local tube stations Marble Arch, Bond Street and Oxford Circus reporting a 25 per cent hike in passenger use.

Business chiefs have thrown their weight behind the plans, with BusinessLDN boss John Dickie claiming the traffic-free day showed the idea had “huge potential” to boost retail and hospitality firms in the area.

Alex Williams, chief customer and strategy officer at TfL, welcomed the Mayor’s approval of the plans.

He said: “We will work closely with Westminster Council in the coming months to implement changes to the roads around Oxford Street, and the Mayor will provide more information on the next steps for this transformational scheme next week.”

Scott Parsons, chair of the newly created Oxford Street Development Corporation, said: “This is an exciting step towards creating a vibrant, new Oxford Street for Londoners, visitors and businesses alike.

“We’re grateful to everyone who participated in TFL’s consultation, which will help shape the future of one of the world’s most iconic high streets.”

TfL’s current timeline will see traffic removed from Oxford Street West as soon as this summer, with permanent design for the pedestrianised area to be confirmed by November next year.

Sadiq Khan is expected to set out more details on the plan on Wednesday next week.