Oxford Street pedestrianisation boosts sales, survey finds

Khan will move ahead with proposals to ban traffic in the West End area

The pedestrianisation of Oxford Street led to higher sales at the majority of stores on the busy high street, a new survey has found, with business chiefs praising efforts to make traffic-free days more frequent.

Oxford Street was closed to traffic for eight hours on Sunday 21st September in a pilot test for further plans to fully pedestrianise the high street.

A new survey by the New West End Company (NWEC) found that over two thirds of stores reported higher sales during the event compared to a typical Sunday.

Four in five stores (83 per cent) indicated they would take part in future traffic-free day events, which are being drawn up by Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Footfall also soared during the day as local tube stations Marble Arch, Bond Street and Oxford Circus saw passenger use rise by a quarter.

Mayor Sadiq Khan, said the traffic-free day on Oxford Street showed “the huge appetite for a cleaner, more welcoming and more prosperous West End”.

“These fantastic statistics prove that when people are put at the heart of Oxford Street, without traffic, the area thrives and businesses benefit. That’s why I am moving forward with my proposals to pedestrianise Oxford Street and revitalise the area as quickly as I can.

“By choosing to be imaginative and bold, we can deliver a better future for Oxford Street, a cleaner, traffic-free and truly accessible world-class public space.”

Oxford Street ‘reimagined’

Business chiefs also welcomed the pedestrianisation of Oxford Street, with BusinessLDN chief executive John Dickie claiming the traffic-free day showed there was “huge potential” for retail and hospitality sectors.

“With one traffic-free day providing such a boost to local businesses, imagine what making the nation’s high street fit for the 2030s, not the 1930s, year round could do for London and the country’s economy.

“Close consultation with local landowners and businesses will be essential to the project’s success and we look forward to working with the Mayoral Development Corporation, the New West End Company and other stakeholders to restore Oxford Street to its former glory.”

New West End Company chiefs, which represents local businesses in the area, also said new survey data could contribute to driving a “reimagined” Oxford Street.

The station to have benefited from the largest weekly jump in passenger numbers was Marble Arch.

During the event, several businesses set up activities for tourists and shoppers to enjoy. NBA and Topshop were among the brands to set up interactive stalls on the street.

There have been multiple initiatives to increase footfall in Oxford Street, which has received complaints for the high number of candy stores, phone theft and bad air pollution.

In 2021, the local council opened the ‘Marble Arch Mound‘ at a price of £6m to attract more tourists after the pandemic but it received poor reviews and high costs to taxpayers.