London-listed Computacenter snaps up Chicago retailer BITS which made £206m in profit last year

Computacenter confirmed this afternoon the London-listed company has bought Business IT Source (BITS), a US reseller based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, around 45 minutes away from Chicago.

The business has around 100 employees and reported $245m, or roughly £206m in profit last year.

Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) reached $8.9m, or £7.5m, in the same period.

“Our US business continues to grow organically but we will take additional opportunities to improve our positioning,” said Computacenter chief executive Mike Norris.

Shares in the business had dropped by 1.9 per cent this afternoon.