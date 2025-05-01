‘London is back and buzzing’: Knight Frank’s head of London offices on the City’s comeback

Each week we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Philip Hobley, Knight Frank’s head of London offices, tells us about his career and the City’s comeback in this week’s Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Philip Hobley

Job title: Head of London offices, Knight Frank

Previous roles: Head of West End offices

Age: 53

Born: Chalfont St Giles

Lives: West Berkshire

Studied: BSc (Hons) Estate Management at Newcastle Poly

Talents: Relentless energy and positivity

Motto: Work hard and let the rest look after itself

Biggest perk of the job? The first-class places you get to play a part in creating and leading an outstanding team

Coffee order: White filter

Cocktail order: A pint!

A pint! Favourite book: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy by John le Carré, a precursor to Ben Macintyre’s accounts of real-world incomprehensible imagination and bravery such as Operation Mincemeat

What was your first job?

I had two jobs on the go; a paper round and a breakfast waiter in the Moat House Hotel, where the football teams used to stay before the FA Cup Final. I served some real characters.

What was your first role in the City?

My first job in London was in retail on Carnaby Street in 1990. It turned out I didn’t have an eye for fashion, so I completed my degree and got a place on a graduate scheme with a surveying practice.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in property?

My grandfather arranged work experience for me when I was 15 at Knebworth Estate, which he looked after on behalf of the Forestry Commission. I spent a week working with the estate manager and loved the diversity of it. His advice was to go into the commercial side of the industry, which I followed.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

The City has an amazing energy and continues to evolve and reinvent itself. With the sun coming out, the bars and restaurants are busy and spilling out into the streets. Knight Frank recently announced that we have acquired our new global HQ in the City at 1 Liverpool Street, right by the Elizabeth Line entrance. It’s an outstanding spot with Broadgate, Spitalfields and Devonshire Square all on the doorstep.

And one thing you would change?

I think it is really important that the City creates spaces to nurture entrepreneurs and new ventures that will be the listed businesses of the future.

What’s been your most memorable job interview?

I’ll never forget an interview with the legendary Irvine Sellar to work on his iconic development, The Shard. It is fair to say that he put me through my paces. Luckily, I passed the test and it was an incredible project to work on.

And any business faux pas?

I once had a nosebleed during a client pitch on the 30th floor of a tower building. Cue obvious jokes about agents and high rents, but safe to assume we didn’t win the pitch…

What’s been your proudest moment?

Taking on my current role as head of London offices at Knight Frank. I’ve been fortunate to be part of the partnership for nearly 25 years and work every day with a team of around 100 talented people in one of the most exciting markets in the world. But what makes this moment even more special is that my son has just started in real estate. I find it amazing to watch him begin his career, especially as the sector continues to evolve. I’m excited to see where his journey takes him and how he contributes to the future of the industry.

And who do you look up to?

I admire anyone that is prepared to back themselves and their views.

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever been given?

Trust is everything, and work with people who are better than you are!

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Absolutely. London’s current demand supply dynamic ensures that the market has an embedded resilience, providing positive rental growth prospects for prime offices over the next five years. In addition, more businesses than ever before are looking to upgrade their workspace, and the growing momentum behind office-first work policies is underpinning investor confidence. It feels like more people are back in London and it’s buzzing.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Sweetings on QVS, an institution that seems to weather all the cycles with a winning combination of great food and great service.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

Ye Old Watling for a pint, or The Ned for people watching.

Where’s home during the week?

A flat in Marylebone, which takes out the long commute after work events and client dinners.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Home is in the countryside in West Berkshire, where I like to spend as much time in the garden, on walks or cycle rides with our four kids and spaniels. The destination of choice is always The Bell at Aldworth for a pint of ‘Chairman Dave’.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

Either Cornwall on the beaches and in the sea with the family – or on an adventure. Our last trip was trekking in Nepal.