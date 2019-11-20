London councils must make capital 'more open'

Local authorities should take more control of privately-owned public spaces to make them accessible, according to a new report.

Centre for London, a think tank dedicated to improving the capital, has today released a study into the management of public spaces throughout the city.

Public London outlines case studies of 10 privately-owned public spaces, including the square mile’s Paternoster Square at St Paul’s.

The study – commissioned by mayor of London Sadiq Khan – suggests local authorities need to have more power to make these spaces “open, permissive and welcoming” to all by easing restrictions.

It also suggests having less security and policing of these areas in some instances.

“Successive Mayors of London have sought to set out baseline principles for the public realm – covering both privately and publicly-owned spaces from streets to parklands – but these must go further.”

University College London professor, from the Bartlett School of Planning, Matthew Carmona said: “Privately owned public spaces in the city have the potential to add huge value to the lives of Londoners, but at the same time our rights as citizens need to be guaranteed.”

The report fits in with Khan’s Good Growth by Design programme, which aims to make London a “more inclusive” city.