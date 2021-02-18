Sadiq Khan's Covid business group calls for London-specific support

The government should already be drawing up a campaign to reassure people it will be safe to get back on London’s High Streets post-Covid and appoint a minister for “reopening the economy”, according to Sadiq Khan and a group of London business leaders.

Khan’s London Covid Business Forum – which includes heads of lobby groups representing the capital’s retail, hospitality, financial services and creative sectors – also called for targeted support for central London.

Boris Johnson will unveil his roadmap out of lockdown on Monday.

Media reports have speculated that non-essential retail could be reopened next month and that the hospitality industry will follow in a limited capacity in April.

Khan’s Covid Business Forum today said there needs to be a “consumer confidence campaign aimed at reassuring consumers about how they can safety return to the high streets”.

They also called for an extension to emergency Covid support packages, like the furlough scheme and temporary VAT cut for hospitality, and a a new “[Treasury] minster for reopening the economy, similar to [vaccines minister] Nadhim Zahawi”.

They also urged for targeted support for central London businesses, particularly those in the West End.

“With tourism such a key part of London’s economy we will also need the biggest tourism and public confidence campaign our city has ever seen, working across all levels of government to utilise our public realm and outside spaces to facilitate alfresco dining and socially-distanced shopping on High Streets across the capital,” Khan said.

