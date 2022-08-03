London City Airport to reach 3 million passenger mark as numbers soar

London City Airport’s consultation will last for 10 weeks.

London City is on track to reach the 3 million passenger mark at the end of the year as numbers continue to soar.

The Newham airport announced today that 640,000 passengers travelled through its gates in June and July while August forecasts expect another 300,000.

“We have made a conscious effort with our airlines to attract more leisure routes and passengers this summer and the fact we could reach close to 1 million passengers for the period is testament to the resilience of our operation and quality of the passenger experience we offer,” said chief executive Robert Sinclair.

London City was left largely unaffected by the recent travel chaos, as it said it gets passengers from the DLR to their gate in less than 25 minutes.

Nevertheless, the airport urged passengers to show up two hours in advance to ensure a smooth run of operations.

The airfield has recently made the headlines when it launched a 10-week consultation on its proposal to increase passenger capacity to 9 million by 2031.