London Cancer Hub opens new collaboration space for life-science firms

The London Cancer Hub in Sutton has opened a new incubator and collaboration space for life-science companies who work on cancer-related projects, CityA.M. was exclusively told.

The Innovation Gateway will provide laboratory, office and collaboration facilities at the south London hub. The space hopes to become a global leader for cancer research, treatment and commercial enterprise.

The project was led by the London Cancer Hub, the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, and the London Borough of Sutton.

Now, the hub hopes to entice life science companies to collaborate with scientists at the ICR or other London Cancer Hub occupants.

Professor Kristian Helin, chief executive of The Institute of Cancer Research, London, said: “The opening of the Innovation Gateway is a hugely exciting moment in the development of The London Cancer Hub, and we’re delighted to now be able to offer excellent facilities for life sciences companies of all kinds – as well as collaboration opportunities with leading scientists from across the full spectrum of cancer research.”

The new building contains around 6,300 sq ft of space, with around 3,500 sq ft to be new laboratories.

Other features will include up to seven individual labs certified for work with medium risk biological agents and hazards, shared lab space, up to four company office spaces.

The space will also include a hot desking area, break-out meeting rooms and kitchen facilities.

Councillor Ruth Dombey, leader of Sutton Council, said: “The Innovation Gateway is the latest step towards making the Council’s ambitious plans for the London Cancer Hub a reality.

“This incubator commercial space is now open for business alongside the world-leading Centre for Cancer Drug Discovery, Maggie’s Centre for cancer care and the Harris Academy science-specialist school. The London Cancer Hub is set to be a hugely exciting new science and research quarter in the capital.

“The Innovation Gateway will be key in supporting this vital work. I look forward to seeing companies move in to create jobs for local residents and put Sutton on the world map for research and drug discovery.”