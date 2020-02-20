London Bridge: Commuters face seven-month closure

London Bridge will be closed to all road traffic except buses, taxis and cyclists for seven months during repair works.

The City of London Corporation announced today that the bridge will be closed from 16 March to October for the “vital works”.

Pedestrians will still be allowed to cross the bridge, however the local authority expects walking routes will “be much busier than usual”.

Works will begin on the western side in March, restricting pedestrian access to the pavement on this side. The western side will then be out of action from May to October.

Cyclists will be able to use London Bridge throughout this period, however there will only be one lane open in each direction.

In a statement, the Corporation said: “The vital work will replace the original protective waterproofing layer below the roading surfacing, along with 24 bearings, and will ensure the bridge will remain operational for years to come.”

Transport for London (TfL) has released travel advice on the closures, saying that it expects Tower Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge to be “extremely busy” during the maintenance works.

TfL said: “Roads on both approaches to London Bridge will be extremely busy especially between 6am and 9am and 4pm and 7pm – retime your journey if possible.”

The current iteration of the bridge was built in 1973 and is one in a long line of historical river crossings to span the Thames from the City of London to Southwark.

The first bridge was built in 55 AD during the Roman occupation of Britain.

It was subsequently replaced by several medieval bridges, before “Old London Bridge” was built in 1209, lasting more than 600 years.

It was re-built during the Victorian period due to weight bearing concerns, with the new bridge built in 1831.