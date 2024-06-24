London Brick Lane Beigel Shop to reopen as family owners reveal why it shut

Street scene with customers and local people hanging outside the Beigel Shop on Brick Lane. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Brick Lane’s iconic Beigel Shop will reopen this week, as the family owners behind late-night favourite reveal why it shut suddenly in February.

The famous yellow-fronted purveyor will start serving lox once more on Wednesday 26 June, marking almost 20 weeks of closure.

This comes after the Brick Lane Beigel Shop – known as ‘the yellow one’ – saw its doors shut in mid February, with a law firm taking possession of the building.

At the time there was much conjecture as to why it had closed its doors, with a letter from the firm reading: “Please note we have taken possession of the above mentioned property. Any attempt of re entry of the said property is an offence and proceedings will be taken for trespass and criminal damage.

All enquiries concerning this property should be sent to Thirsk Winton LLP”.

The family which runs it has now lifted the lid on why it closed, citing a mixture of financial problems, internal disputes and health concerns.

In a statement published today, they announced the reopening of their “treasured family establishment” just a stone’s throw away from the City.

It thanked supporters during a “challenging chapter” of closure at the Beigel Shop, first opened in 1855.

Explaining why it closed, the statement said: “Led by siblings Aron, David, and Mazal, our family has poured heart and soul into this establishment for decades, fostering connections and sharing fresh warm beigels with generations of patrons.”

In recent times, we’ve faced trials, including complex family dynamics and health setbacks common in many extended-family businesses.

It explained the closure in February was “a culmination of a long-standing family dispute over the building’s ownership and subsequent rents, alongside the health struggles of our beloved father and uncle, Aron, who remains in recovery from a heart attack and multiple strokes.

“Amidst these difficulties, we are determined to move forward with renewed vigour and optimism” they said.

Looking ahead to reopening, the family said “stepping into the next chapter, the younger generation, including Aron’s 22-year-old quadruplets and Mazal’s three children, are eager to carry on the Beigel Shop’s cherished legacy by taking over the business.

“Yet, we recognise the financial hurdles that lie ahead, from doubled rent to machinery upgrades and necessary renovations, including some electrical updates that added to our temporary closure.”

As well as bringing in the next generation, it has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help “ease some of these financial burdens” as they appealed for donations, to aid “rebuilding our business and preserving a treasured piece of East London’s heritage.”

The fundraising goal has been set at £50,000, with three main goals for raising the cash. It said it needs a new beigel machine because its ‘vintage’ one frequently breaks down, slowing production. It also needs shop repairs, and a brand new oven also.

To encourage donations, it is offering a Beigel Shop tote bag to the first 50 customers to give more than £5.