A mystery: One of Brick Lane’s iconic beigel shops has shut – and nobody knows why

One of two Brick Lane beigel shops – which have provoked heated debate amongst Londoners for decades – has been seized and closed.

Brick Lane Beigel Shop – known as ‘the yellow one’ – saw its doors shut yesterday, with a law firm taking possession of the building.

The letter from the firm read: “Please note we have taken possession of the above mentioned property. Any attempt of re entry of the said property is an offence and proceedings will be taken for trespass and criminal damage.

All enquiries concerning this property should be sent to Thirsk Winton LLP”.

'Beigel Shop' was best known for trading 24 hours and was first founded in 1800's.

It comes days after the firm took to Instagram to inform followers that it would be closed for a brief period to conduct electrical work, telling fans it would be “back before you know it”.

A number of iconic London chains have buckled under the pressure of rising energy bills and a slow down in consumer spending.

Last year, City hotspot Le Pain Quotidien, closed all but one of its sites across London, in a fatal blow for the city’s hospitality sector.

City A.M has contacted mentioned parties for a comment.