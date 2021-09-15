Tower Hamlets council approves plan to build shopping mall on Brick Lane

Controversial plans to build a shopping mall on the site of the historic Truman Brewery on Brick Lane have been given a green light.

At a meeting of the Tower Hamlet Development Committee yesterday councillors voted 2-1 in favour of a proposal to redevelop the Brewery as a five story office building and retail space. The decision comes as a blow to local campaign groups who say the plans threaten Brick Lane’s cultural identity and heritage.

c.1959: A truck loads barrels of beer at Truman’s Brewery in East London. A brewhouse was first built at the site in 1666 (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

A council spokesperson said, “the Development Committee has agreed with the officer assessment that the proposals comply with our local planning rules. Permission is subject to ensuring the scheme creates public benefits, including updated proposals for affordable workspace and independent retail.”

A decision on the development proposal was deferred in April after the council received over seven thousand complaints about the plans and dozens of objection letters from concerned constituents.

Models backstage during Graduate Fashion Week at The Truman Brewery. The Brewery currently features art galleries, hosts arts events and independent retail outlets. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Local campaigners have warned that an influx of corporate businesses could push up rent eroding Brick Lane’s cultural identity by forcing existing companies out. Campaigners are instead calling for additional support to help existing businesses on facing financial hardship as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tower Hamlets Council have voted 2-1 to put a shopping mall full of High St chains at the heart of Brick Lane, when a great alternative plan existed to help local businesses and people. Targeted destruction of arguably the most important Asian community outside Asia, for starters — Justin Sherin (@wychstreet) September 14, 2021

However, counsellors were swayed by updates to the proposal which promised the new development would place a strong focus on attracting local independents to the building. The company will reserve 20 per cent of retail units for independent outlets and prioritise applications from small businesses with less than 50 employees.

During the meeting, council officer Patrick Harmsworth said “we are all cognisant of the level of objection and concerns that were raised” confirming that the council intends to the local community and attract “the best possible mix of business types” to the development.

“If an occupier who might be, depending on your definition, described as corporate were to move in there wouldn’t really be a planning issue with that,” he added.

The new development would span from 140 to 146 Brick Lane and 25 Woodseer Street.

