London Blockchain Conference

The must attend Event for Leaders driving digital innovation

In today’s fast moving digital economy, the pace of innovation has never been more relentless. From AI transforming business processes to blockchain reshaping how we build trust in transactions, the opportunities are vast but so are the challenges. Regulation, adoption, and real-world application remain top of mind for policymakers, innovators, and business leaders alike. Against this backdrop, the London Blockchain Conference (LBC) has firmly established itself as the premier platform for forward thinking discussion, practical insights, and meaningful connections.

This year’s event, taking place in the heart of London, promises to be our most ambitious yet. With a diverse line up of internationally recognised speakers and a programme that spans fintech, regulation, AI, and sector wide adoption of blockchain, the conference is designed to give attendees the clarity, connections, and confidence to navigate an evolving digital landscape.

A Stage for Thought Leadership

What sets the London Blockchain Conference apart is its commitment to credible, impactful thought leadership. Our stage is not about hype or speculation, but about real conversations that matter. We bring together those shaping the digital asset economy today regulators, innovators, investors, and entrepreneurs to discuss not just where technology is headed, but how it is being applied responsibly and at scale.

This year, I am delighted to welcome Sebastian Thrun, Founder of Udacity and CEO of Kitty Hawk, whose work in AI, autonomous systems, and digital learning has redefined industries. His insights into the intersection of innovation and practical adoption will be invaluable for leaders exploring how these technologies converge.

Joining him is Elfried Samba, CEO & Co-Founder and former Head of Global Social at Gymshark, who brings expertise in scaling digital first brands and building communities that thrive online. For businesses looking to understand the cultural and commercial impact of blockchain and AI, his session will offer both inspiration and actionable strategy.

We are also proud to host Jane Moore, Head of Department for Payments and Digital Assets at the FCA. As the regulatory conversation around digital assets intensifies, her perspective will be critical in helping businesses and innovators align growth ambitions with compliance and long-term trust.

Finally, Francesco Pierangeli, Deputy Director at the UK Centre for Blockchain Technologies, will share his deep knowledge of academic and applied blockchain research, bridging the gap between theory and practice.

Together, this line up reflects the conference’s mission: to convene voices that matter, from regulators and pioneers to entrepreneurs and academics, ensuring every attendee walks away with genuine insight and opportunity.

Exploring the Themes That Matter Most

The London Blockchain Conference is built around the themes shaping the next decade of digital transformation. Regulation will be a central focus, as global policymakers refine frameworks that balance innovation with security. For businesses, understanding these regulatory shifts is no longer optional it is essential.

Read more Vbrick Joins Polkadot sub0 SYMBIOSIS in Buenos Aires as Media Partner and Sponsor; CEO Paul Sparta to Keynote on Content Authenticity

Fintech continues to be a driver of global growth, and we will examine how blockchain and AI are fuelling new business models, streamlining payments, and improving financial inclusion.

Meanwhile, AI remains at the core of debate, not just as a technological advancement, but as a force reshaping how industries from healthcare to retail operate. By pairing AI with blockchain, new opportunities for transparency, efficiency, and trust are being unlocked.

Finally, we will look at blockchain adoption across key sectors such as healthcare, supply chain, and retail. These are not abstract discussions; they are case studies of how organisations are embedding blockchain into operations to cut costs, drive transparency, and deliver better services.

More Than a Conference

Beyond the stage, the London Blockchain Conference is designed to be an immersive experience. From dynamic networking sessions to workshops and demonstrations, it is a space where ideas translate into action. Attendees will leave not only with inspiration but also with the partnerships and knowledge needed to drive their organisations forward.

For industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers, this is more than just a conference. It is a must attend platform where the future of digital innovation is debated, shaped, and accelerated.

As Conference Director, I can say with confidence that if your business depends on understanding where regulation, fintech, AI, and blockchain are headed, you cannot afford to miss this year’s event.

The digital future is being built right now. Join us in London and be part of the conversation that will define it.

The London Blockchain Conference will take place on 22nd-23rd October at Evolution London, Battersea Park, Queenstown Rd, Chelsea Brg, London SW11 4NJ.

— Alex Stein, Conference Director, London Blockchain Conference