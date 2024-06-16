London banyas: An unconventional social wellness bathhouse trend

If you’re looking for a fresh spa experience that challenges your senses rather than soothes them, London’s Banya No1 Chiswick offers a unique twist on social wellness.

Derived from an ancient Slavic tradition, banyas have resurged as a popular wellness trend, combining intense hot and cold therapies with specialised treatments. London banyas reportedly count actresses Emilia Clarke and Liv Tyler, along with supermodel Kate Moss, among their clientele.

At Banya No1 Chiswick, your journey begins with a calming herbal tea and honey in a serene social or private setting. Eastern European delicacies are available via table service to enhance your experience.

Afterwards, you proceed through cycles of steam rooms, ice-cold buckets, and ‘invigorating’ dips in a freezing pool.

The highlight of the experience is the parenie ritual: reclining in a steam room with your head enveloped in oak leaves, while a Latvian attendant beats you with more oak leaves. It’s an experience which could be translated as “attacked by a friendly pile of branches” in Latvian.

Post-steam, you’re taken back under the large wooden bucket, its icy contents released with a tug from your attendant.

In the relaxation area, you can indulge in kvass, fermented beetroot juice, and fireweed tea in a tranquil, sophisticated atmosphere.

After a quick break, the banschik, your dedicated bath attendant, guides you through further treatments including a thorough scrub with honey and salt, followed by steaming and another bracing dunk in cold water.

Research indicates that these extreme temperature contrasts offer numerous health benefits, including enhanced circulation, strengthened immune response, and effective stress relief.

While Banya No1 Chiswick’s approach may not cater to traditional spa expectations, it promises revitalisation and a distinctly memorable experience.

Visit 404-406 Chiswick High Road, W4 5TF.