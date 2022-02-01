Londoners crazy about e-scooters as TfL trial exceeds half a million trips

London’s e-scooter trial has exceeded more than half a million trips. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

The e-scooter trial launched by Transport for London alongside micromobility operators Lime, TIER and Dott has exceeded more than half a million trips.

According to data, since the trial began in early June 180,000 people have made 585,000 trips, for a total of 300 trips per person.

October was crowned the busiest month as people returned to their offices, while the most popular hour to ride was between 6 and 7pm.

In the last seven months, the number of e-scooter available has also surged, going up to 3,385.

“E-scooters could play an important role in ensuring a green and sustainable future for London and I’m delighted that the rental trial has exceeded the exciting milestone of half a million trips,” said TfL’s e-scooter lead Helen Sharp. “We’re working closely with operators, councils and people across London to build on the success of the trial so far and we hope that even more people will be able to take advantage of the trial over the coming year.

“The anonymised data we gather is crucial and we’ll be analysing this closely so that we can learn more about the role e-scooters could play in helping people move around London sustainably.”

The City as well as Westminster, Camden and Kensington are among the boroughs that have participated in the trial. Camden joined in October while the City’s participation was delayed from June to July, following administrative set backs.

“Crucially, the rented e-scooter trial is shaped by the boroughs and aims to support London’s diverse local communities by being inclusive of the travel needs of all Londoners, especially those on lower incomes and safeguards for vulnerable Londoners,” added Mayor Philip Glanville, chair of London Council’s transport and environment committee.

“Involved boroughs and London councils are delighted to have played a vital part in reaching this milestone and look forward to seeing the trial continue to offer Londoners a new, greener way to get around our city.”

The data comes on the same day Dott – one of the micromobility operators part of the trial – has raised $70m in a series B funding extending, going up to a total of $150m following the backing of Abrdn and Belgian holding Sofina.