Local radio stations set to become more accessible following pandemic boom

More local radio services could take to the airwaves under new plans for simpler licences and spectrums for ‘restricted’ radio, like hospital stations and services for religious observances such as Ramadan.

These restricted services have small coverage areas and are often used to broadcast at events, or within a particular establishment.

Following a pandemic boom of radio usage, the media regulator Ofcom revealed that it doesn’t always have sufficient frequencies available to meet demand in the AM and FM broadcasting bands.

To better meet the demand, the watchdog has developed an innovative new method of spectrum planning that enables it to identify small gaps in spectrum use – between existing broadcast radio services in the FM band, also known as ‘limited coverage spectrum’. This will help buffer local radio.

Ofcom revealed that it also looks to simplify the licensing approach for restricted services and to make the application process more straightforward: driving more people towards radio and keeping shows alive.

Radio recorded its biggest audience ever last year, with the total combined audience for all UK radio (BBC and commercial) hitting 49.5m people, according to RAJAR.