Local Elections 2022: Ex Tory minister Nick Boles boasts on Twitter it is the ‘first time I’ve voted Labour since 1997’

A former Conservative minister has boasted on Twitter he voted Labour for the first time since 1997

Nick Boles took to social media to say he had not backed his former party in the local elections, amid a national backlash against the Tories over partygate and the cost of living.

The former MP, was Minister of State for Skills under David Cameron for two years, and also held the position of Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Decentralisation.

On Friday morning as results were emerging, including Labour wining three crucial London councils long-held by the Tories, Boles tweeted with a reference to Tony Blair’s landslide win 25-years ago.

“First time I’ve voted Labour since an equally glorious May morning in 1997.”

Labour MP Alex Sobel replied “welcome back” while ex deputy mayor of London, Roger Evans, said: “Nice of you not to mention that when you were seeking a safe Conservative seat at the subsequent elections”.