Elections 2022: Sinn Fein on track for historic win in Northern Ireland

Sinn Fein northern leader, Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin leader are seen with candidates and activists at the declaration in Northern Irland’s Election at the Meadowbank count. This election will elect 90 members to the Northern Ireland Assembly. It will be the seventh election since the Assembly was established in 1998. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Sinn Fein is on track for a historic win in the Northern Ireland assembly elections signalling a breakthrough moment for Irish nationalism.

The Irish nationalist party secured 29 per cent of first preference votes putting Michelle O’Neill on track to become first minister of Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein, which has long been associated with the IRA, looks set to relegate the ruling Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to second place dealing a blow to unionism in the UK. Sinn Fein has secured 23 of the 26 seats needed to win the election, whilst the DUP is trailing with 22 seats.

“There’s no doubt there are big fundamental questions being asked of the UK as a political entity right now,” said Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The Scottish Nationalist Party also made gains in the local elections, gained an additional 62 council seats winning 453 seats overall.

The conservatives haemorrhaged support across the UK losing over 400 seats with councillors blaming the defeat on the continuing cost of living crisis and partygate scandal.

Sinn Fein’s deputy leader Michelle O’Neill today said the election result “ushers in a new era” and represents a “very significant moment of change”.

“It is a defining moment for our politics and for our people,” she said.

Read more: Local Elections 2022: Ex Tory minister Nick Boles boasts on Twitter it is the ‘first time I’ve voted Labour since 1997’