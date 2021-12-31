Local authorities sue European truck makers over price-fixing scheme

Local authorities are seeking compensation from EU truck makers such as Daimler and Volvo.

More than 100 UK local authorities are taking European truck manufacturers such as Volvo and Daimler to court over a price-fixing scheme.

Basildon’s and North Tyneside’s councils as well as 22 fire and rescue services are seeking £450m worth of damages five years after the European Commission ruled that Volvo, Daimler, Iveco, DAF and MAN were part of a cartel that for 14 years colluded to fix prices, the Times reported.

The local governments claim prices for the purchase of trucks and the consequent services – including street cleaning and waste disposal – they were used for were “materially higher than they would otherwise have been” between 1997 and 2011.

While Daimler, Volvo, Iveco and DAF were fined €3bn, DAF avoided the record fine by blowing the whistle on the illegal scheme.