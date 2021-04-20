Lloyd’s of London to set up Manchester hub

Lloyd’s of London plans to set up a Manchester ‘hub’ that will house a number of digital roles, locally sourced from Manchester’s talent pool.

The insurer said the new hub should be up and running by January 2022, and those working in Manchester will be offered flexible working.

The hub will focus on enhancing Lloyd’s digitalisation capabilities.

Lloyd’s said Manchester was chosen for its “critical mass” of talent, after carrying out analysis of potential locations.

Lloyd’s chief operating office Jennifer Rigby said: “I’m a proud Mancunian myself, and was delighted when our analysis showed that the city would be the best location to base our new hub.

“The roles we’re recruiting for are opportunities to help transform the Lloyd’s market and join an organisation where our teams have the tools, technologies and mindset for truly flexible working. This is an important next step for Lloyd’s and our digital ambitions.”

The decision to open up in Manchester marks Lloyd’s third UK base, including in the City of London and in Chatham, Kent.