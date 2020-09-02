Lloyd's of London opens its doors for the first time since March

Lloyd’s of London has reopened its doors with enhanced safety measures after nearly six months of remote working.

Employees returned to the office on Tuesday after months of insurance contract negotiations taking place online and over the phone.

In June the insurer, which is one of the last face-to-face financial markets, announced plans to reopen its underwriting room from September at 45 per cent capacity.

Lloyd’s has implemented safety measures, which include temperature scanners and social distancing markers.

Clear protective screens have been installed at desks, and Lloyd’s will conduct monthly antibacterial misting. Employees will also have to wear masks in all common areas.

Lloyd’s employees were met by climate protestors from campaign group Insure Our Future on their first day back yesterday.

Protestors criticised Lloyd’s for failing to take “meaningful action” on climate change and undermining the positive moves made by other insurers.

Other measures in place at its Lime Street Office include outside seating as employees cannot eat their meals in the staff canteen, and a socially distanced queuing system.

In a move that is indicative of the changing nature of the capital in the wake of the pandemic, Lloyd’s has installed more changing cubicles in anticipation of more staff cycling or running to work instead of using public transport.

It comes after growing calls from the government for employees to return to the office. It fears that a permanent pivot to remote working could decimate city centres.

Like Lloyd’s, other City firms have already started a gradual return to work. Goldman Sachs is laying on perks, including free food and use of an on-site nursery, to encourage employees back.

The US banks have led the charge on returning to work, with JP Morgan also kicking off a gradual return to work for its staff.