Liverpool may demand fee from Real Madrid for Alexander-Arnold release

Real Madrid have asked Liverpool to release Alexander-Arnold for the Club World Cup

Real Madrid have asked Liverpool to release Trent Alexander-Arnold from his contract early so that he can play for them in this summer’s Club World Cup.

The England right-back confirmed his impending departure from Anfield on Monday and is set to join the 15-time European champions in July after his deal with Liverpool expires.

But Real Madrid want Alexander-Arnold before then so that the 26-year-old can join their squad for the Club World Cup in the US, which begins on 14 June.

The Premier League has brought forward the start of the summer transfer window to 1 June to allow clubs to make signings before the high-profile tournament.

Liverpool are under no obligation to cooperate with the Spanish giants and could demand a fee to release Alexander-Arnold early from his contract, even though their last match of the campaign is on 25 May.

Real Madrid also made an approach to sign Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window to bolster their defensive options for the second half of the season but failed to strike a deal.

They have until 10 June to sign the Liverpool academy product in time for the Club World Cup as the Premier League transfer window then closes temporarily. It reopens on 16 June and runs as normal until the beginning of September.

Real Madrid’s first game at the Club World Cup is scheduled to be on 18 June in Miami against Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal but they are expected to arrive well in advance to acclimatise.

They face further group stage games with Mexican side Pachuca and Austria’s Salzburg, who are part of the Red Bull group now overseen by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Alexander-Arnold is set to link up with England teammate Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid, as well as superstars such as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

England’s two representatives at the 32-team Club World Cup are Manchester City and Chelsea, by virtue of winning the Champions League in 2023 and 2021 respectively.