Liverpool go five clear at the top of the Premier League table

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – JANUARY 21: (THE SUN OUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool went five points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Sunday with a rousing 4-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota netted braces for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s men extended their lead over Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa to five points – Pep Guardiola’s City have a game in hand.

Nunez put the Reds ahead in the 49th minute before Jota got his first in the 70th minute.

Jota added his second nine minutes later before Nunez got Liverpool’s fourth in injury time.

Liverpool pressure

The result keeps pressure on Arsenal and City as the Premier League pauses for the League Cup and FA Cup – Klopp’s side hold a 2-1 aggregate lead over Fulham in the Carabao Cup with the second leg on Wednesday.

Bournemouth remain 12th in the Premier League table and are nine points clear of the relegation zone.

“Teams at this level will punish you. Players like Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota only need half a yard to punish you. We had a couple of chances that didn’t quite fall and which we didn’t take.

“You look at the last nine games or so and it’s been an unbelievable run. There’s no way a result like this should affect us because we’re playing against one of the best teams in the world,” Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham said.

“We go again on Thursday in the cup, then West Ham is our next game [in the Premier League].”

Elsewhere

Elsewhere in the Premier League on Sunday an Oli McBurnie penalty in the 103rd minute handed Sheffield United a 2-2 draw with West Ham United.

Maxwel Cornet put the Hammers ahead before Ben Brereton Diaz equalised for the Blades.

James Ward-Prowse thought he had scored the winner in the 79th minute but McBurnie levelled the score in the 13th minute of injury time.

United’s Rhian Brewster was sent off in the 93rd minute before West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal was given his marching orders four minutes later.

The Premier League continues tonight as Brighton host Wolves.