Thrilling north London derby marred by potential Rice injury

A potential Declan Rice injury marred a thrilling north London derby yesterday as Son Heung-min equalised twice for Tottenham Hotspur in their 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The £105m summer signing played the opening half but did not return after the break – his replacement Jorginho was dispossessed by James Maddison ahead of Spurs’ second goal.

Arsenal went ahead through a Cristian Romero own goal before Son netted the first of his brace. Bukayo Saka scored from the spot in the 54th minute after a Romero handball but Son fired back a minute later to leave the scores level.

Rice discomfort

“Rice had some discomfort in his back,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “He was telling us during the first half that he was uncomfortable.

“When we assessed him at half time he could not continue so we had to change him.”

“Hopefully it’s not [long-term]. It’s strange that a player like him has to come off. So we’ll see.”

The result sees both sides sit on 14 points in the Premier League table with Tottenham in fourth and Arsenal in fifth.

Both sides are four points behind leaders Manchester City after six games.

“I’ve got no idea what the handball rule is anymore. I’ve no idea,” Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said on the penalty decision by referee Robert Jones.

Elsewhere in the Premier League 10-man Chelsea lost 1-0 to Aston Villa after Ollie Watkins netted in the 73rd minute following a Malo Gusto red card 15 minutes earlier.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota scored for Liverpool in their 3-1 victory over West Ham – Jarrod Bowen netted for the Hammers; while Brighton maintained their position as a top three team with their 3-1 victory over Bournemouth.