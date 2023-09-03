Premier League: Home wins for Palace, Liverpool and Arsenal

Sunday’s Premier League action saw two late goals for a victorious Arsenal, a dominant display from Liverpool and a win for Crystal Palace. Here’s what happened.

Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United

Marcus Rashford put the visitors ahead in the 27th minute of their Premier League tie after being released by Christian Eriksen after Kai Havertz lost possession in the United half.

But just 35 seconds after the restart the Gunners were level after a well-worked move saw Martin Odegaard fire his shot beyond the reach of Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Arsenal had a penalty overturned by referee Anthony Taylor with help from VAR before Alejandro Garnacho’s effort for United was ruled offside by the video assistant.

It looked as though the teams would play out a 1-1 draw but Declan Rice netted his first goal for Arsenal in the 96th minute before Gabriel Jesus made it 3-1 in the 101st minute.

The result sends Arsenal fifth after four Premier League games, level on points with three of the four teams above them.

Manchester United conclude game week four in 11th position, level on points with Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa above them.

Crystal Palace 3-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Palace went ahead at Selhurst Park in the second half when Odsonne Edouard found space among the Wolves defence and poked home after a brilliant Tyrick Mitchell cross.

The Black Country side equalised just 10 minutes later, though, when South Korea international Hwang Hee-chan came off the bench and netted with his shoulder after an attempted header following a Pedro Neto free-kick.

But Palace secured the victory with two further goals, one through Eberechi Eze and the other a second for Edouard.

Eze netted after he got on the end of a Jean-Philippe Mateta while Edouard made it three when a Mateta backheel set up the former French pathway player.

Wolves cut the deficit in the 96th minute through Matheus Cunha but it was too little, too late.

The result sent Palace seventh in the Premier League table, three points off the Champions League spots.

Wolves remain 15th in the league with a single win so far this season.

Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa

Dominik Szoboszlai, who signed for the Reds in July for £60m, put Liverpool ahead in the third minute after the Hungarian midfielder fired a shot home from inside the penalty area from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.

Jurgen Klopp’s men doubled their lead after a Darwin Nunez shot rebounded off the post before hitting Aston Villa full back Matty Cash and finding the back of the net.

Mohamed Salah, who has been of interest to the Saudi Pro League, made it three after the break when another Alexander-Arnold corner saw a chance created with a Nunez flick-on for the Egyptian forward to net.

The win sends Liverpool third, level on points with Spurs above them, in the Premier League table.

Villa, on the other hand, are 10th having won two and lost two of their opening four fixtures.