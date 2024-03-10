Premier League: Liverpool and Man City draw to leave Arsenal top of table in final direct domestic clash between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MARCH 10: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, (L) embraces Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on March 10, 2024 in Liverpool, England.(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Outgoing Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ended his direct Premier League rivalry with Pep Guardiola with a fiercely contested 1-1 draw at Anfield.

The German and Spaniard embraced after the full time whistle in Liverpool after an early John Stones goal for Manchester City was cancelled out by an Alexis Mac Allister penalty.

The result leaves Arsenal top of the league with 10 games to go after their 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday.

Liverpool are level on points with the Gunners but with a goal difference deficit of seven on the London club.

Reigning champions Manchester City are one point behind in what many have described as one of the best title races in Premier League history.

Highlights

Respect

“We wouldn’t need a hug to show that [respect],” Guardiola said after the 30th overall meeting between the two managers. “He defends his club, I defend mine. Our history speaks for itself. We still have 10 games to go, many things can happen.”

On being part of the series of clashes in the era of Klopp and Guardiola, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk said: “Manchester City has been very successful with the titles they have won and every game we have played against each other have been very intense.

“Every game is so difficult, they have quality all over the pitch and that is why they won the Treble last year.”

On the title race, Klopp said: “Forget the refereeing stuff, I am here to talk about football. So many things we have overcome this season but today we showed we are ready to fight as long as the race goes.

“No one should be opening champagne bottles, there’s a long way to go.”

City thriller versus Liverpool

Stones put City ahead from a corner after Kevin De Bruyne whipped an effort across the face of the goal for the England international to net from close range in a move Stones credited to the training pitch and assistant coach Carlos Vicens.

But Liverpool equalised following the break from the spot after Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson wiped out a charging Darwin Nunez to concede the foul and the chance.

The Brazil international injured himself in the process and, despite initially continuing after conceding Mac Allister’s successful spot kick, was eventually forced to leave the field.

Liverpool were denied a late penalty for a Jeremy Doku high foot on Mac Allister, a decision questioned by Klopp after the match.

The competing trio are not back in Premier League action until 31 March, when Liverpool take on Brighton before Manchester City face Arsenal in a crunch clash.

Elsewhere on Sunday a Danny Ings goal in the 91st minute for West Ham denied Burnley a first Premier League win in 10 matches as the two sides drew 2-2. The result leaves Burnley 10 points from safety while West Ham are seventh.

An Andrew Omobamidele own goal handed Brighton and Hove Albion a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest to leave the Seagulls eighth and their opponents 17th.

Premier League table – top three