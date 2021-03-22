Linklaters offers voluntary redundancy to all legal secretaries and PAs in London

Law firm Linklaters has offered voluntary redundancy to all 225 legal secretaries and business team personal assistants in London.

It is understood there will be no compulsory redundancies, nor are there targets or plans to make redundancies at the firm compulsory.

In a statement Linklaters said: “This is a voluntary programme which we are offering as we continue to focus on innovative ways of working and shaping our secretarial teams to support a more agile working policy for the longer term.”

The move follows a commitment from Linklaters to adopt a more flexible working culture.

Last summer the magic circle law firm said its staff could spend half of their time working from home, so long as it is communicated in advance and “operational roles are fulfilled”.

At the time Andrea Arosio, managing partner of Linklaters in Italy and member of Linklaters’ Global People Committee, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic and our enforced remote working experiment has given us an opportunity to take stock and revisit how we approach agile and remote working.

“Our recent experience has demonstrated that, whilst we are a people-focussed business and collaboration is key, remote working has worked remarkably well and we can deliver high quality work whilst working remotely.”