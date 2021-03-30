Linklaters becomes second magic circle law firm to offer Covid bonus

Linklaters has become the second magic circle law firm to offer a five per cent ‘thank you’ bonus to non-partners for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The five per cent bonus is that of a person’s annual salary, and is pro-rated where Linklaters deems to it to be appropriate.

Read more: Linklaters offers voluntary redundancy to all legal secretaries and PAs in London

The bonus will be paid out to all people globally at the firm who are not partners to say thank you for the hard work during the pandemic.

Linklaters recently offered voluntary redundancy to all 225 legal secretaries and business team personal assistants working in London.

Those who choose to take the redundancy will still be entitled to receive the five per cent bonus.

Read more: Clifford Chance hands staff Covid-19 bonus

The move follows a similar decision made by rival Clifford Chance earlier this month.

To show appreciation for its people over the last 12 months, Clifford Chance will make a one-off payment of five per cent of their salary to staff around the world.

London-based law firms also reportedly planning to give staff a coronavirus-related bonus include Herbert Smith Freehills, Simmons & Simmons and Bevan Brittan.

Read more: Exclusive: Texas law firm Vinson & Elkins on half a century in London