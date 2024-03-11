Lindsay Lohan staged spontaneous photoshoots between takes on Irish Wish

Irish Wish, (L to R) Elizabeth Tan as Emma Taylor and Lindsay Lohan as Maddie Kelly. Cr. Patrick Redmond / Netflix © 2024

Could her directorial debut be incoming? From the sounds of her Irish Wish co-star, Lindsay Lohan has a fine eye for camerawork…

Lindsay Lohan may soon make her directorial debut if her behaviour behind the scenes on new Netflix film Irish Wish are anything to go by.

According to co-star Elizabeth Tan, Lindsay Lohan was making her co-stars pose for photos behind the scenes during breaks from filming on new Netflix film Irish Wish.

“She is a great photographer and she took some great photos of me,” Tan told City A.M. “We’d be sitting having cocktails and she’d snap a photo and I’d go ‘wow!’. I don’t know how she managed to do it but she has a really good skill at photography, so I have some great photos. Then she’d send them to me. That was a really lovely memory.”

Tan said that Lohan was taking photos of her co-stars casually on her phone. “She knew how to capture people… I think she’d be a great director. I just saw her in New York, we were chatting and I was saying to her, she might do some directing maybe. I think she should…”

Reflecting on the days spent on set in Ireland, Tan said: “I was sitting there and she [Lohan] was like: ‘Turn your head..,’ Very simple. I think visually she could see, and capture the moment. She could just see the way the light was falling or whatever it was.”

Tan also said that she and Lohan went out for drinks and dinners during the filming stint. “I grew up watching her on TV as a Kid – I never in a million years thought I’d be acting with her, it’s the most insane thought.”

“It was so much fun to get to know her as a person, she was so kind and very sweet, we did so many fun things together, she gave me really good advice about the industry, she also gave me a really sweet piece of advice saying ‘don’t give it away, know your worth’ all that sort of stuff – which is actually a theme in the movie about knowing your worth.”

Romantic comedy Irish Wish is released on Netflix on 16 March to coincide with St Patrick’s Day. It also stars Ed McVey, recently Prince William in The Crown, as one of Lohan’s character’s love interests. Elizabeth Tan plays Lohan’s character Maddie’s best friend Emma.

Lindsay Lohan spent much of the last decade out of the spotlight, partially living a more low-key life in Dubai. But 2022 Christmas rom-com Falling for Christmas marked her return to movies, and Irish Wish, also through Netflix, has been generating a lot of buzz.

This month the entertainment news website TMZ joked that it “feels like 2004 again” when the Mean Girls star was mobbed by fans during the promotional trail for Irish Wish this month. They added: “Lindsay Lohan’s renaissance is in full swing.”

Lohan, 37 had a baby last July with her husband, the film producer Bader Shammas.

Irish Wish is released on Netflix on 16 March.

