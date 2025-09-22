Lime boss calls on UK businesses to ‘keep bikes off busy pavements’

Lime CEO Wayne Ting urges UK businesses to provide dedicated e-bike parking bays to ease London’s cycling chaos and borough border “Checkpoint Charlie” pile-ups.

Lime is calling on UK businesses to help tackle London’s e-bike congestion and the patchwork of borough regulations by providing dedicated parking bays for riders.

The bright green bikes have become a symbol of London’s fractured cycling landscape.

Yet, under the company’s ‘London action plan’, the micromobility giant claims firms could play a direct role in preventing bikes from being abandoned on pavements or at borough boundaries, where ‘checkpoint Charlie’-style pile-ups have become a daily headache for commuters.

Wayne Ting, Lime’s chief executive, told City AM: “We want businesses to step up and provide safe, clearly marked spaces for Lime bikes.It’s a simple step, but it makes a huge difference: it keeps bikes off busy pavements, makes cycling safer, and helps the city move more efficiently”.

The e-bike giant has helped fund 930 new e-bike parking bays since the start of the year, boosting capacity by 40 per cent since January. As a result, overcrowding has fallen by 59 per cent in the same period.

Through this proposal, it has pledged to cover all implementation and maintenance costs, encouraging businesses to support sustainable commuting.

He added: “Even a few marked spots outside office buildings, retail parks, or commuter hubs can prevent frustration for riders and reduce complaints from local residents. Businesses are in a unique position to help the city’s transport ecosystem work better for everyone”.

The call comes amid ongoing chaos in West London, where commuters trying to ride across boroughs encounter what comedian Dara Ó Briain has dubbed ‘checkpoint Charlie’ moments: clusters of Lime bikes stranded at borough borders while rival operators like Forest and Voi are licensed instead.

Ó Briain highlighted the absurdity on social media: “Hounslow Council have banned Lime bikes, and licensed Forest and Voi; neighbouring Richmond has licensed Lime and banned the others. So every bridge is Checkpoint Charlie, with loads of Lime bikes parked on one side and loads of Forest and Voi on the other. Top work everyone”.

Ting claimed that the aim is not just convenience but also safety: “When riders have a reliable place to leave bikes, we reduce the risk of accidents and disruption. We’re trying to make e-bikes a seamless part of London’s transport network, not an obstacle for people on foot or in cars”.

Lime is now rolling out guidance for companies interested in participating, showing exactly how to install and manage these bays.

“It’s about partnership”, Wayne argued. “We want businesses to join us in making cycling more accessible, safer, and less chaotic for everyone”.

Borough borders wreak havoc

Hounslow Council ended its two-year partnership with Lime in August, awarding the contract to Forest and Voi to enforce stricter parking rules.

Lime’s ‘geo-fencing’ technology now powers down bikes entering the borough, leaving riders stranded mid-commute.

Joe, who cycled from Acton to Kew, reportedly said: “Hounslow claims to want the best transport options for the borough and a London-wide e-bike scheme, but banning Lime achieves the opposite of that”.

Photos from Chiswick Bridge show dozens of abandoned bikes – some upright, some tipped into bushes – a physical manifestation of the borough-level gridlock.

Lime representative Alan Clarke told City AM: “Nobody in London really knows where the borough boundaries are”.

Local residents like Mark Angelo have called the dumped bikes a “disruption””to town life.

Wayne Ting stressed the need for cooperation: “We want to get to a sensible compromise”, he told City AM. “We don’t want cyclists to be arbitrarily stopped at a borough boundary that many won’t even know exists”.

Lime: the winner of TfL strikes

Adding to London’s transport headaches, tube strikes last week left commuters scrambling.

Members of the RMT union called action over pay, working hours, and benefits, suspending services across the Underground and Docklands Light Railway.

Eddie Dempsey, RMT general secretary, said: “Instead of going on social media, instead of the old tired clichés, telling trades unionists to get round the table, you’re the mayor of London, you’re the chair of Transport for London. Stop going on social media, invite us to the meeting, let’s have a discussion, because I want to know what is going on London”.

Even amid the chaos, Lime reported a surge in usage, with rush-hour trips rising more than 50 per cent on strike days.

Ting told City AM: “The reality is, people need reliable options to get around the city. That’s why we’re urging councils, businesses, and operators to collaborate – we can’t afford a patchwork system that leaves riders stranded”.

A call for action

Ting framed the issue as a wider challenge for London’s economy: “Businesses have to step up if we want London to work. We’re not just talking about bikes – we’re talking about getting people to work, meetings, and events safely and efficiently.”

“That’s why we’re asking everyone – councils, companies, and residents – to think about how we can make cross-borough travel seamless”.

For the capital’s commuters, journeys that once took 15 minutes now require detours, extra effort, or reliance on overloaded public transport.

And for Lime, Wayne claimed, solving the “e-bike apocalypse” in west London will require cooperation with businesses