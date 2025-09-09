Leyton Orient to let fans drink beer in stands at League One fixtures

Fans will be allowed to “drink beer” in the stands at Leyton Orient this weekend as the club announces a trial ahead of their League One match against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The club says it will offer fans the opportunity to drink low-alcohol beverages in view of their Brisbane Road pitch.

The Sporting Events (Control of Alcohol etc.) Act 1985 states that football fans must not be allowed to drink in view of the pitch, which is seen by some as a factor in half-time binging at football matches.

But Orient will allow fans to drink low-alcohol drinks in the stands as part of a four-match trial.

The IPA, cider and beer options will be capped at 0.5 per cent, with Leyton Orient chief Mark Devlin insisting “what we can do is try and find smarter ways to try and improve our supporters’ experiences at home fixtures”.

Alcohol at Brisbane Road is nothing new this season however, with the Women’s Super League allowing fans to drink (full strength) beer in their seats – Tottenham Hotspur play the majority of their matches at the east London venue.

Leyton Orient on the lash

“We have been looking at the possibility of running a trial of this nature for some time,” Devlin adds, “and there was some support for the trial”.

The section of Brisbane Road taking part in the trial will not be able to purchase full-strength alcoholic beverages on the concourse, to ensure those pints don’t find their way to the seats.

Devlin added: “We understand that some supporters may still want to enjoy a more traditional beer before the match or at half time, but I’d ask them to approach the trial with an open mind.

“The low alcohol options will allow fans to take their drinks to their seats and will also reduce the rush of needing to quickly consume drinks before the start of the match and at halftime.

“For those fans who really want their traditional beer, we will allow them to move their seats for any of the matches that fall under the trial period.”