Letters: Workforce for the future

If we want to up-skill and re-skill, we need young workers who understand the digital transition. Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg via Getty Images

[Re: Andy Haldane comments on re-skilling the workforce, yesterday]

Andy Haldane, head of the levelling up task force, said yesterday that the government must invest in a huge program of re-skilling the workforce.

In the UK at the moment, vacancies are at a record high. At the same time, we see great swathes of graduates leaving university and taking roles that are under-utilising their skill sets.

The pandemic showed us that the businesses who pivoted to online ways of working were the ones to ride out the storm and come out the other side.

But how can organisations be expected to digitally transform if they’re being led by a bunch of like-minded, middle-aged, white men?

We need diversity of thought if we are to drive genuine change in business.

We must re-skill, and to do so we need young minds. It’s no coincidence that digitally native people drive the best digital transformation.

The digital workforce is nothing short of vital if we’re to see continued economic recovery. Those that are committed to continuous learning and development have a better chance of remaining employable, but also helping their organisations get ahead of the competition.

As digital services and technologies evolve, businesses need to hire talented people who are willing and ready to adapt their skill set. Harnessing this talent is vital to maintain the furious pace of digital change.

Geoff Smith