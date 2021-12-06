Letters: Time to hold firm and keep our freedom

We were told “15 million jabs to freedom” some time ago, yet we now face a situation where Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland now have vaccine passports as a requirement to participate in various parts of society and England keeping Plan B “in reserve”.

A handful of European countries have faced mass uproar over vaccine passports. And now, several others on the continent, including Germany, have fallen into the trap of putting the unvaccinated into lockdown. We must not follow suit.

The damage that vaccine passports do to society is immense. For some businesses in Scotland, the losses that have resulted from vaccine pass rules have totalled 50 per cent of what they would ordinarily expect. Over the last year, there have already been hundreds of thousands of job losses through a policy of lockdowns, and some venues have been gone forever. Vaccine passports create a two-tier system which will only encourage discrimmination and sow more division.

Transmission can still occur when fully vaccinated, even if the resultant infection is less severe. We don’t know that it will make things safer, but we do know it will segregate us and take away many of the freedoms we have always fought for. All we have to do is look at the unrest in France earlier this year to see what it does to society; we must hold firm against then.

Alan Miller

Together Declaration