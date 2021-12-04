GPs can postpone health checks for over-75s in booster vaccine push

GPs have been given permission to postpone health checks for over-75s to allow them to focus on booster vaccines to combat the rise of the new Omicron variant.

NHS England has said practices can also defer taking on new patients, as well as minor surgery until 31 March.

In a letter released yesterday told GPs about a “new national mission” to boost the COVID booster campaign after the government promised to offer third jabs to all adults by the end of January.

It comes amid first detected in South Africa, which is thought to be more contagious than the current Delta strain.

There are now 134 Omicron cases in the UK.