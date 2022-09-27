Letters: Prevention in our offices

[Re: Hello, 999? Our ambulances are in desperate need of emergency surgery, 22 September]

Therese Coffey’s ABCD plan for the health service will be viewed by many as a welcome step to address systemic issues faced by the NHS especially in improving ambulance delays and GP waits. With long term sickness levels at a record high in the aftermath of a pandemic, the UK needs a strategy that focuses less on the implications and treatment of chronic illnesses and more on the underlying cause of a nation currently plagued by health challenges.

The business community has an important role to play to help safeguard the long-term health of its employees. Results from Cignpost Diagnostic state that since the pandemic, 46 per cent of employees are more prepared to take tests to diagnose heart health. Given this, early-stage diagnostics and preventive strategies should form the backbone of employers’ health and wellbeing offering to mitigate future risks and backlogs to our NHS.

Early-stage health screening has the capability to improve the future of the UK’s health and support the steps being taken by government. That can ensure the public is not just healthy, but the economy can weather the cost of living crisis through reduced long term absences from work

Denis Kinane